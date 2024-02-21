Letter: Can you help with my research into haunted history of the area?
I am lead investigator of DREAM paranormal and I am currently doing research into paranormal areas for a book I am researching: Poltergeist, Dybbuk boxes, haunted objects and the Shadowman phenomenon. I am looking to your readers to see if any of you can help me with this research.
I have done various articles on places I have visited in the area and they have appeared in local publications and I have always had a great response from the readers with their stories.
I am also researching into the haunted history of the area and would love to hear from you if you have had any paranormal experiences in and around Belper in particular.
If your readers wish to contact me, please feel free to message me on 07565 918 889 or you can email [email protected].
Thank you very much for your help with my research.
Simon Dean
By email