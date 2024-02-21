Letter: Can you help with my research into haunted history of the area?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I have done various articles on places I have visited in the area and they have appeared in local publications and I have always had a great response from the readers with their stories.

I am also researching into the haunted history of the area and would love to hear from you if you have had any paranormal experiences in and around Belper in particular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If your readers wish to contact me, please feel free to message me on 07565 918 889 or you can email [email protected].

Thank you very much for your help with my research.

Simon Dean