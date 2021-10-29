Letter: Can you help put names to faces on old football photo?

It is Chesterfield Junior Boys team from the 1953/54 season. I’m the guy in the middle with the ball.

I thought it might provoke some interest from any survivors or their relatives. I can’t remember many names other than Ivor Beresford (top left dressed) and the guy on my left - Russell, possibly.

There were some good players and I recall we had quite a good season but can’t remember any detail.

Do you recognise anyone on this photo from Chesterfield Junior Boys team, 1953/54?

Anyone with information can email me at [email protected]

Ken Pattison

By email

