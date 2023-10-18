News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Can someone please take pity on us and put an end to these roadworks?

As a resident on Chatsworth Road, I am sure I speak for other residents when I say I am fed up with the constant ongoing roadworks
By Jane Alderson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
This year has been truly awful. We seem to get a break of two weeks then up go the lights and chaos ensues again. Often the same bit of road is dug up again! It must be impacting on health as the big lorries are stationary with their engines idling. Please can someone take pity on us and tell us when it will end?

Jane Alderson

Fed up Chatsworth Road resident

'Please can someone take pity on us and tell us when it will end?' asks a reader.
