Letter: Call a halt to all new builds while discussions are held
We are told constantly that we require more housing, but for every new house built there will be residents who require GP and dental services.
Anyone living in Chesterfield right now will know the reality of the difficulty in getting an NHS dentist appointment, a GP appointment or hospital consultation within three months.While our health and dental care experts have the best will in the world there are not enough of them to cover the growing population in Chesterfield borough.I then hear that there is an up-and-coming new housing development, 700 houses in Inkersall, and that this development has been split into two sites in order to get around complaints of the lack of infrastructure.Whether central government and/or local planning, we should have a local moratorium on ALL new housing developments until a review of our local infrastructure in my opinion.The Chesterfield area already has strained services. It’s high time action was taken to discuss the best way forward and, in the meantime, put cash-hungry developers on hold.We MUST put existing residents first until our local services can better accommodate.
K Martin
Derbyshire
