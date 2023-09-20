Letter: Bus services in our area are simply not fit for purpose
Alongside others, we are part of the Better Buses campaign to make national improvements too.
The high number of cancelled services in Chesterfield, and their ongoing unreliability, mean that people do not have a choice to use buses and help the planet, as it is no guarantee they can get to work, get to appointments, or see family and friends at the time they want.On top of this, many routes stop before 9pm, meaning there is little chance of joining the night time economy of the town that is important to the survival of Chesterfield.We are now starting to work with environmental/climate change groups to strengthen this campaign, especially so with the franchising of buses in Manchester and the North West.There are other events being planned by local groups to give this impetus in other areas of Derbyshire, as well as in the UK generally, so hopefully we will make progress for people and the planet.
We believe that the people of Chesterfield deserve a 'fit for purpose' bus service.The meeting looking into this situation is taking place on Tuesday, October 3, at 6pm at Chesterfield Community Centre, Tontine Road S40 1QU.Please could people come along and help us all to make a difference on this issue.
David Widdowson
Chesterfield