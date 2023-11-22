Letter: Bus service simply isn't good enough and is letting people in our area down

Having read the reply from Stagecoach in response to Mr. Rimington’s comments, I have to say that I totally agree with Mr. Rimington and feel Stagecoach are fobbing people off.

Whilst Stagecoach are busy congratulating themselves on, in their words, improved services, I’m afraid that this simply isn’t true.I live on the Yew Tree Estate and our buses, which were every 30 minutes, have now been cut to one per hour because the 90/90A bus now goes all the way out to Creswell.There have been numerous occasions since the timetable changes that the bus hasn’t even shown up, which means a two-hour wait. No matter what Stagecoach says in response, the service is appalling.

There are a good many elderly people who rely on the buses and they are having to pay for taxis to get home. There are also a lot of people who have jobs to go to or appointments to keep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I feel sorry for the drivers because they are the ones who are having to deal with irate passengers, through no fault of their own.

I am afraid that I and a great many other people, have had enough of the excuses from Stagecoach.

Linda Comar

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.