I share John Morrissey’s concern about bus route 147 (Derbyshire Times letters, October 31).

From November 1, a very limited service has been operated by the old-established and reputable Notts & Derby firm. Route 144 via Whatstandwell has been withdrawn but that’s not a great loss. Route 143 used to run hourly from Ripley to Belper via Ambergate but has now been included with the 147. The 147 was also hourly around Marehay and past Ripley Hospital. I wonder if it was really necessary to run these services six days a week. An hourly service on three days a week could be more use. I wonder also about Saturdays, when the school services are not needed. In rural areas, the bus service is governed by the Statutory Duty of the county council to transport pupils to school and often to pay their fares. Once this has been done, the county can let contracts for loss-making services for general use. To get the work, operators must submit low tenders but then find there is not enough income to do the job properly. This is what must have happened to Derbyshire Community Transport. Perhaps the county council should have stepped in to keep this organisation going. I notice Nottinghamshire County Council runs some stage carriage services directly. This is unusual but notice that Nottingham City Council is involved as shareholder in three separate public transport operators. I was pleased a Matlock Bus Users Group has been set up but it will find it difficult to keep going due to lack of funds. It will probably need a bit of support from the county council.