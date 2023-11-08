Letter: Bus drivers should receive our praise for their recent efforts during floods
They work all hours and drive in sometimes treacherous and dangerous conditions, as well as being on the receiving end of passengers’ wrath sometimes, when buses are late or missing (something which had always perplexed me given how it is something they have no control over it).
Matthew Smith
By email
