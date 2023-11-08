News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Letter: Bus drivers should receive our praise for their recent efforts during floods

A huge thank you to the bus drivers who continued to work and get us home safely during the onslaught of rain we faced on Friday, October 20.
By Matthew Smith
Published 8th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They work all hours and drive in sometimes treacherous and dangerous conditions, as well as being on the receiving end of passengers’ wrath sometimes, when buses are late or missing (something which had always perplexed me given how it is something they have no control over it).

Matthew Smith

By email

A letter writer praises the actions of bus drivers during the recent floods.A letter writer praises the actions of bus drivers during the recent floods.
A letter writer praises the actions of bus drivers during the recent floods.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. I also have an important request to make.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price.