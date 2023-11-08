Letter: Bus drivers should receive our praise for their recent efforts during floods

A huge thank you to the bus drivers who continued to work and get us home safely during the onslaught of rain we faced on Friday, October 20.

They work all hours and drive in sometimes treacherous and dangerous conditions, as well as being on the receiving end of passengers’ wrath sometimes, when buses are late or missing (something which had always perplexed me given how it is something they have no control over it).

Matthew Smith

By email

