Letter: Building on greenbelt is just going against the grain

On the news recently, I heard Labour leader Keir Starmer was out and about rallying for developers to build on our precious green belt land.
By M. Singh
Published 25th May 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read

In my opinion, building new housing developments, on our country’s already dwindling land, totally goes against the grain of protecting the environment.

We all know that Britain has millions less birds, a frightening loss of bees and butterflies, and our country is THE most densely populated in Europe. Our small island will always face housing shortages if the Government does not effectively control both legal and illegal Immigration, already putting strain on housing and public services.

We don't need to be rocket scientists to realise this is totally unsustainable, and the impacts are widely felt throughout the country.

A letter this week about building on greenbelt land.A letter this week about building on greenbelt land.
Building on our greenbelt land should not be an option, controlling demand for housing and dramatically controlling immigration should be addressed urgently.

Chesterfield

