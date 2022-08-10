This centre is built on a very important site, I believe it was a special garden, all once part of Tapton House gardens.
When our environment becomes ever more precious, including insects, bees, wild flowers, I am wondering if there are any regrets by councillors, who seem obsessed on building more and more office complexes, and on green spaces?
You can't drive electric cars then bulldoze over a wildlife sanctuary and ever think that's ok. Double standards mean devastation to wildlife.
Any answers regarding the lack of consultation over this build? It’s very concerning: if you care for the environment then actions speak louder than words.
George Smith
Chesterfield
