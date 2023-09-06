News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Letter: Budgeting seems to leave something to be desired at borough council

With reference to Chesterfield Borough Council revealing it has a black hole of millions, I cannot understand why only months ago it paid bonuses of £2.5 million.
By Steve Eyley
Published 7th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This gives me no confidence in current councillors running our local town hall and funding public services.I am pretty sure other residents in Chesterfield agree that if budgets are tight you don't pay out massive amounts in bonuses.

Steve Jones

Chesterfield

A letter writer raise the topic of budgeting at Chesterfield Borough CouncilA letter writer raise the topic of budgeting at Chesterfield Borough Council
A letter writer raise the topic of budgeting at Chesterfield Borough Council
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained but being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Thank you

Related topics:Chesterfield Borough CouncilChesterfieldSteve Jones