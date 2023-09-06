Letter: Budgeting seems to leave something to be desired at borough council
and live on Freeview channel 276
This gives me no confidence in current councillors running our local town hall and funding public services.I am pretty sure other residents in Chesterfield agree that if budgets are tight you don't pay out massive amounts in bonuses.
Steve Jones
Chesterfield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained but being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
Thank you