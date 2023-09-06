Letter: Budgeting seems to leave something to be desired at borough council

Watch more videos on Shots!

This gives me no confidence in current councillors running our local town hall and funding public services.I am pretty sure other residents in Chesterfield agree that if budgets are tight you don't pay out massive amounts in bonuses.

Steve Jones

Chesterfield

A letter writer raise the topic of budgeting at Chesterfield Borough Council

