I feel the root cause of the problem is that the Tory Government will not allow the county councils to increase the Council Tax by very much.

This has been a problem for years. My index-linked pensions have gone up by 10 per cent but the Council Tax has only gone up by less than five per cent.

Some higher figures for inflation are being banded about.

"Officials everywhere will create difficulties if their budget is inadequate", says a reader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials everywhere will create difficulties if their Budget is inadequate. These are very tight everywhere and politicians ought to credit the electorate with more intelligence.

There is also a long-standing problem with too much central control from Whitehall; there is more of this in England than in most countries.

This is often called "Stalinist" and one might hope that the Tories would adopt a more free-market approach. National wage bargaining is also a problem. If the more enlightened authorities paid better salaries they could attract the staff they need.This problem has also cropped up in Devon. There it is called SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities). In order to achieve a "balanced budget", the deficit in SEND has been put into a special account.

It is not at all clear how this account will be paid off. Has anything similar been done in Derbyshire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopefully the return of a Labour Government will result in the release of funds.

People need to think more carefully about who they vote for, especially in view of the poor turnout at the recent elections.

Paul Gibbons

Alfreton

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.