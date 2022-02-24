A few years ago, perhaps five, there were branches of my bank in Matlock, Buxton and Wirksworth, as well as further away in Chesterfield and Sheffield.One-by-one, the first three branches closed and, at the same time, more and more of the area’s ATMs disappeared, and some of the few remaining ones charged quite heavily for the privilege of using them.Cheques can be banked at the Post Office by using the special envelope system.It's a lot better than nothing but it's certainly a cumbersome way of doing things and it takes time for the cheque(s) to arrive and to be processed.Thank goodness for the Post Office though!Living in a small village, I would be unable to access actual cash without travelling at least six miles to do so.Travel costs time and money.Without the Post Office, many people would be unable to access actual cash.After all, this is, for more people than we may think, the only way they can pay for goods or services.Bring back the ATMs!