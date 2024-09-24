Letter: Brexit has been a disaster whichever way you look at it
The fairness of the vote is now history so I will not go there. We voted out and have to make the best of a bad situation. The USA now no longer has an English-speaking stepping stone into the EU and goes direct. We have turned our back on the biggest multilateral trading bloc in the world and expect life immediately to get better. It will not happen. My grandchildren can no longer have the cultural experiences of European countries for longer than 90 days at a time. My trips to European countries now need a visa, I can no longer come and go as I like, business is almost impossible for small enterprises and I see no sunny uplands anytime soon. Brexit is a disaster whichever way you look at it.
Look where supporters of Johnson’s premiership got us.
Alan Craw
Derbyshire
