Letter: Borough council is to blame for its own budget problems, not central government

But it’s hardly rocket science that you don’t buy luxuries, or non-necessities, and avoid running up debt.Yet Chesterfield Borough Council still thought it was good budgeting to pay themselves £2.4 million in bonuses, plus other councillor pay increases, racking up millions in deficit.They were also happy to keep spending millions on new-build projects like offices. This is not down to central government, it’s down to their own decisions, and choosing to go over budget.I wonder if these same councillors manage their home budgets as badly, or is it just down to feeling fine over spending taxpayers’ money?We are all facing increased parking and service charges, together with cuts and council worker redundancies as a consequence.

G. Levine

Chesterfield

A reader is critical of budgeting efforts at the borough council.

