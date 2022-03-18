They do this knowing that the UK pension is the lowest in Europe, and by then inflation is estimated to be more than seven per cent.

Never mind: Boris needs the money for all his 'green' schemes - after all it seems they are far more important than the life of our poor pensioners!

David Ashley

Boris Johnson is reducing the triple lock pension scheme increase to 3.1 per cent in April.

Matlock

