At the moment, the efforts of the no-hopers, has-beens and never-weres who make up its ranks are limited to knifing each other and turning up for PMQs on Wednesdays to do animal impressions from the back benches.

The one ray of light for them is that the principal opposition consists of Sir Keir ‘no that's what I said last week’ Starmer.

Never have I seen a man more in need of a nice cup of tea and a cold compress, but I think this may not be enough to save the Conservatives.

A reader criticises the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his colleagues in this week's letter.

Stephen Crowther

By email

