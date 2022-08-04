There were three good floats and a queen and king float. Six lovely well dressings brightened up the streets and rain didn’t dampen spirits.The stalls, rides and belly dancers entertained the crowds and Radio Derby DJ Twiggy judged the fancy dress with humour and even volunteered to go in the stocks and get wet.What more can you ask for on a summer Saturday? I’ll be back on Friday the 5th for the fireworks at dusk. Well done Bonsall once again.

David Kay

Cromford

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter writer is full of praise for all those involved in this year's Bonsall Carnival

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.