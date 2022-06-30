Letter: Birthday celebration was absolutely perfect

Having recently moved to Matlock, I was treated to a celebration at Oakhill Hotel, Cromford, for my 81st birthday.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 7:40 pm

We shared an afternoon tea surrounded by the beautiful gardens, and what a gem in the Peak District it proved to be.

Thoroughly recommended.

Roger Yeo

A letter of praise for the Oakhill Hotel, Cromford, from a reader.

Matlock

