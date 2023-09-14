News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Better to scrap plans for HS2 and spend money on repairing RAAC-hit buildings

I feel that the Government should bite the bullet and scrap plans to build HS2, instead using the money that will be saved to fix the buildings with this dodgy concrete.
By Janet Potts
Published 15th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
They can’t look after the railways we already have without adding any more to it.

Janet Potts

By email

A reader this week wants to see money spent on improving buildings with RAAC, not on HS2.A reader this week wants to see money spent on improving buildings with RAAC, not on HS2.
Related topics:HS2GovernmentRAAC