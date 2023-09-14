Letter: Better to scrap plans for HS2 and spend money on repairing RAAC-hit buildings

Watch more videos on Shots!

They can’t look after the railways we already have without adding any more to it.

Janet Potts

By email

A reader this week wants to see money spent on improving buildings with RAAC, not on HS2.

