As a person who is 66 later this year, I do not regard as inevitable my health and circumstances necessarily putting a strain on health and social care services.If older people do need any such support, then the services should already be in place to avoid ‘strain’.It is government will and commitment to the people that should ensure adequate services: as Phil refers to census information, the Government (and anyone else) should be aware of the situation and the trends.As a child, I was taught in temporary classrooms and generally poor conditions, giving me an inadequate education because the Government/Civil Service number-crunchers could not get things right for the post-war baby boom.The facts are there to be used, and if I and others have an appalling retirement from lack of health and social care (and inadequate pension!), then it is governments that are responsible.

I have joined the National Pensioners Convention, and there is a new branch in Chesterfield, to push for pensioners’ rights and prevent their erosion (‘Dignity, Respect and Security’) and help make sure we are not let down in the future.The concern that Phil has about the strain should not occur, should not be an issue, if governments addressed the issues they know are there.

Adrian Rimington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'If I and others have an appalling retirement from lack of health and social care (and inadequate pension!), then it is governments that are responsible,' says a reader.

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.