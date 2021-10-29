Letter: Better safe than sorry when it comes to masks

In supermarkets, more are not wearing masks. It’s their choice. In music venues, all are close together.

Going abroad for holidays, you don't have to isolate on return if you’ve had the vaccine twice. Who is to say they haven't got it over there? Plus it can be passed on with full a vaccination for goodness’ sake.

What is to stop people wearing masks if they want to do these things? Safe is better than sorry.

One reader doesn't have a problem with wearing a mask.

We have got used to ours and they don't bother us one bit.

We feel safe with them on.

Brenda Wilkinson

By email

