They have companies come in and strip it back to the bones and make suggestions on how to improve the service.

Be interesting to see over the years how much has actually been spent on such schemes.

One positive I suppose is they are now asking the people that matter – their workforce. A much more cost effective system too.

A reader questions the workings of Derbyshire County Council.

As for the “use our assets more effectively” statement – WOW!

You might like to ask them what are the construction department workforce currently working on? And the business units too?

Dave Fletcher

Derbyshire

