I was at Saltergate a few months before I started National Service, in the 1949/1950 season, when they played Chelsea in the fifth round.

Before the game, some Chelsea fans walked round the outside of the pitch bearing a ‘coffin’ with the names of teams they had knocked out.

I forget who they beat in the third round but the fourth round was Newcastle 3-0 and they also had ‘Chesterfield’ on it, which of course ended 1-1. It was all good fun with the ‘coffin’. No hooligans then.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader sends good wishes to Chesterfield for their match against Chelsea

When I met Lucy, a pen friend in the RAF, on demob, I went to Middlesex to live with her, spent 20 years on the London Underground and saw Chesterfield when duties allowed.

We came up here to live five years ago. Sadly, my wife of 68 years died in May, but I am back to my roots.

I hope the players play to their full potential and enjoy the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Roy Goldsworthy

Derbyshire

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.