News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Letter: Best move is to hand Tapton House to the community

I read with a lot of interest and concern the recent update about the development of our much-loved Tapton House.
By M. Norman
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

Stonecastle Developments have every right to try and lessen our concerns about their ability to credibly carry out such a huge and important project.

However they, as far as I am aware, have no website to verify what previous listed building projects they have been involved with.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also, the information about the company on Companies House search shows links to what I feel is unstable trading history.

"It’s not too late to pass the house to the people", writes a reader (Photo by: National World)."It’s not too late to pass the house to the people", writes a reader (Photo by: National World).
"It’s not too late to pass the house to the people", writes a reader (Photo by: National World).
Most Popular

No matter how much Stonecastle try to justify themselves, we base our thoughts and decisions on what we see!

Most developers have websites, architects have websites, promoting past and current projects, yet Stonecastle seems to have nothing.

Councillors, it’s not too late to pass the house to the people and let us crack on with our ideas in keeping it for the community!

M. Norman

Chesterfield Tapton House Appreciation

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:CouncillorsChesterfield