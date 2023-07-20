Stonecastle Developments have every right to try and lessen our concerns about their ability to credibly carry out such a huge and important project.

However they, as far as I am aware, have no website to verify what previous listed building projects they have been involved with.

Also, the information about the company on Companies House search shows links to what I feel is unstable trading history.

"It’s not too late to pass the house to the people", writes a reader (Photo by: National World).

No matter how much Stonecastle try to justify themselves, we base our thoughts and decisions on what we see!

Most developers have websites, architects have websites, promoting past and current projects, yet Stonecastle seems to have nothing.

Councillors, it’s not too late to pass the house to the people and let us crack on with our ideas in keeping it for the community!

M. Norman

Chesterfield Tapton House Appreciation

