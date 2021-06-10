Letter: BBC plays positive role in society - and long may it continue

This has sometimes led to tensions between Westminster and the media, specifically in recent times between Westminster and the BBC.

The present Government appears to be hellbent on sidelining the BBC out of existence. Many and varied vested interests will benefit from a reduction in the BBC’s status.

The Conservatives have made no secret of their desire to restrain and curb the influence of the BBC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader defends the BBC, saying it is a positive conduit for news.

The BBC, with all its faults has, in my view, been a generally benign, trustworthy and positive conduit for news and views and has often seemed all that stands between us and the barbarians.

Bear this in mind when some Conservatives MPs attempt to restrict its freedom to challenge the Government in the coming weeks.

Ed Runham

Two Dales, Derbyshire

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I ask you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained. Our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.