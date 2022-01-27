She clearly believes that people north of Watford – that includes my fellow Derbyshire Times readers - are not up to appreciating the news, current affairs, sport, drama, documentaries, natural history, Strictly, EastEnders and The Archers.

Would it be too cynical to suspect that this really means the Government does not actually wish to have an electorate that is well-informed enough to access information and to be canny enough to realise what is accurate and what is fake?

Five hundred million people listen to the BBC throughout the world. This is because it has built a reputation for telling the truth. It would be an essential component of ‘Global Britain’.

One letter this week defends the television licence fee.

£159 is great value. Does anyone believe they will get anything comparable once the BBC is cut down?

John Morrissey

Belper

