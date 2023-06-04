News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Barlborough Hospital is not part of the NHS

In response to the letter by Ian Longley ('The draining of the NHS', DT, June 1), I am sure that the health care received has been just as described in his letter.
By David Blackwell
Published 4th Jun 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read

But, for the avoidance of doubt, it is important to clarify the inference in that letter.

The hospital at Lindrick Way, Barlborough, is not part of the NHS but is a private, profit-making business trading under the name Practice Plus Group.

It offers surgical services under contract to the NHS. Information is at barlboroughhospital.co.uk.

A reader replies to a recent letter about Barlborough Hospital and puts things straight on its status.A reader replies to a recent letter about Barlborough Hospital and puts things straight on its status.
Barlborough Hospital is on Church Street, Barlborough, and since 1752 this has been the established title of a now registered charity (221552) providing Almshouse accommodation under a bequest by the sisters Margaret & Mary Pole.

A website - Barlborough Hospital at Chandos Pole House - has been created for the benefit of the local community, setting out its purpose and history.

Find it at barlboroughhospital.wordpress.com.

David Blackwell, clerk to the trustees (2012-2021)Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

