But, for the avoidance of doubt, it is important to clarify the inference in that letter.

The hospital at Lindrick Way, Barlborough, is not part of the NHS but is a private, profit-making business trading under the name Practice Plus Group.

It offers surgical services under contract to the NHS. Information is at barlboroughhospital.co.uk.

Barlborough Hospital is on Church Street, Barlborough, and since 1752 this has been the established title of a now registered charity (221552) providing Almshouse accommodation under a bequest by the sisters Margaret & Mary Pole.

A website - Barlborough Hospital at Chandos Pole House - has been created for the benefit of the local community, setting out its purpose and history.

Find it at barlboroughhospital.wordpress.com.

David Blackwell, clerk to the trustees (2012-2021)Chesterfield

