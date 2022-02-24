A few years ago, there were branches of my bank in Matlock, Buxton and Wirksworth, as well as in Chesterfield and Sheffield.

One-by-one, the first three branches closed and more and more ATMs disappeared, and some of the few remaining charged quite heavily to use.

Cheques can be banked at the Post Office by using the special envelope system. It’s a lot better than nothing but it’s a cumbersome way of doing things and takes time for the cheque(s) to arrive.

A reader this week says we need to bring back the ATMs.

Thank goodness for the Post Office! Living in a small village, I would be unable to access actual cash without travelling at least six miles.

I really feel we should bring back the ATMs!

Deirdre Frith

By email

