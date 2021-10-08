Letter: Bank closure is not in our interest as customers

Apparently it’s in the customers’ interest, and we have been told that we still have a ‘nearby’ branch we can use – at Woodseats in Sheffield!

We aren’t talking about some small village here, but a substantial and growing large town.

It’s obvious to me the closure is all about grabbing money and I feel it has no regard for customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader has had no choice but to move banks as his own bank has closed its doors.

I hope there are many more existing customers who, like us, refuse to be railroaded and will be taking advantage of the seven-day switch to another more customer-oriented bank or building society.

Steve Smedley

Hasland

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.