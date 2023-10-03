Letter: Ban on XL Bully dogs has to be the way forward until owners learn to be responsible

Over the years, I witnessed so many owners letting dogs off the lead and out of control. It seems to me that many owners don’t bother training their dogs, who won’t even respond to a basic recall command.This is why one in ten attacks in the UK are by the XL Bully. Sadly far too many people have lost lives and lost pets through horrific injuries.A recent attack on the 11-year-old girl took three men to help pull the attacking dog off. These are big strong animals, there is no other way apart from banning to protect the public.Yes, any breed of dog can be unpredictable and aggressive, however, the larger and stronger the dog, the more harm and chances of fatalities, that’s common sense.Licensing will not enforce any type of controls for bad irresponsible ownership. We as a nation love our dogs, however we have a dreadful track record.