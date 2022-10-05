Alternatively, to get to Bakewell from the hospice, people will have to walk through to the Holme Hall Estate, catch the somewhat unreliable 39 Stagecoach bus route into Chesterfield and then catch another bus out to Bakewell, adding another hour to the journey.

Mrs J King

Derbyshire

"Ashgate Hospice volunteers, staff and visitors to patients who have no transport will now be forced to rely on taxis with the withdrawal of the 170 bus route by Hulleys", writes a reader from Derbyshire.

