This programme did not (and accurately and rightly so) fill members of our group with the good spirit of the season.

We were told that a government survey found 35 per cent of the public regarded disabled people as a burden on society.

This Government should be tackling these attitudes. Such callous and prejudiced views feed into the culture of the Department of Works and Pensions where disabled people are so poorly treated that many develop mental health issues and there have been sadly many cases of suicide.

A letter this week talks about the Dispatches programme – The Truth About Disability Benefits, aired recently on Channel 4.

Many claimants suffering mental health difficulties, including a large proportion of our members, have had these exacerbated by having to engage with the DWP.

We believe that if MPs had to have such treatment in order to get their income then the system would quickly change.

Adrian Rimington

Chairman, Disability Campaigners North Derbyshire

