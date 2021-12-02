When we started to go round the stalls, I found it really difficult with the sheets of metal on the floor and with the incline, I didn't feel safe at all.

Also, I found the amount of dogs allowed was off putting, as you were constantly watching you wouldn't trip over them.

There was a large variety of stalls but they were all very expensive, and for the amount of people, far too many in one area under the current circumstances. There was not enough seating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter writer this week about Chatsworth Christmas market feels it wasn't as well equipped for disabled people as it could be.

Whilst we enjoyed the atmosphere of a Christmas market, we were quite disappointed with the actual experience, perhaps is should have been on the flat and planned with more space to move around with so many people there.

We also visited the farm shop and cafe, which I have to say, was fantastic.

J Elkin

By email

For another Derbyshire Times letter you can click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.