I grew up in Chesterfield, went to Newbold Green School, worked at the post office as a telephonist, and emigrated to South Africa in 1972.

My maiden name was Susan Birch. I still live in Johannesburg and the last time I was in Chesterfield was in the 80s. I still have cousins there, I think, but I lost contact with everyone when my parents passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So thank you once again for all the amazing memories the Derbyshire Times posts on Facebook. I love every one of them.

An ex-pat has written in to thank us for our Facebook posts and for bringing back memories (Photo by: Pixabay).

Sue Thompson

South Africa

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.