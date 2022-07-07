I also have friends and relatives who do not have their care packages met because of the shortage of labour in the industry, often no-one turning up to give vital support for people's health and dignity.
Because I am old, I remember SET (selective employment tax): in the 1970s my employer had to pay £6 a week for me because I worked in an office and the Government wanted to encourage factory/heavier industry working.
Shouldn't the Government intervene and tax employers of more favoured/lucrative businesses so the care sector is more attractive? The extra income could be used to help train people for care jobs - any of us can end up in a position requiring care in the community.
Hopefully our MP will read this and take the matter up.
Adrian Rimington
Derbyshire
