I also have friends and relatives who do not have their care packages met because of the shortage of labour in the industry, often no-one turning up to give vital support for people's health and dignity.

Because I am old, I remember SET (selective employment tax): in the 1970s my employer had to pay £6 a week for me because I worked in an office and the Government wanted to encourage factory/heavier industry working.

Shouldn't the Government intervene and tax employers of more favoured/lucrative businesses so the care sector is more attractive? The extra income could be used to help train people for care jobs - any of us can end up in a position requiring care in the community.

I now find myself becoming a pensioner, and I have great worries should I need care and support in my later years, writes Adrian Rimington.

Hopefully our MP will read this and take the matter up.

Adrian Rimington

Derbyshire

