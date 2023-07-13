Yes, the area is lovely to walk around, sit and take in the air but no-one is fishing. Why? The simple reason is there are no longer any fish to catch. Is there a plan to make good this once brilliant Bolsover leisure facility?

Trevor Whyld

Bolsover

​A reader feels Carr Vale fishing pond has been neglected (Photo by: Trevor Whyld).

