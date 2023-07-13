News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Are there any plans for Carr Vale fishing pond?

As we approach the holidays and look to give our children activities to fill their time and keep them off the streets, I ask the authorities of Bolsover why a wonderful leisure time activity at Carr Vale fishing pond has been neglected for so many years?
By Trevor Whyld
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

Yes, the area is lovely to walk around, sit and take in the air but no-one is fishing. Why? The simple reason is there are no longer any fish to catch. Is there a plan to make good this once brilliant Bolsover leisure facility?

Trevor Whyld

Bolsover

​A reader feels Carr Vale fishing pond has been neglected (Photo by: Trevor Whyld).
​A reader feels Carr Vale fishing pond has been neglected (Photo by: Trevor Whyld).
