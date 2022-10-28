As the virus is spreading locally and nationally are people still testing?I managed to get a test five days after symptoms started, which almost immediately showed I had the virus, day ten, I still had the virus. I avoided contact with others, especially as I had more than a mild form of it, the last thing I wanted to do was to pass it on. I also cancelled appointments.I know we have to live with the virus. However, is it really fair to carry on as normal when some people will go on to develop Long Covid or even be hospitalized?

Just how considerate are people being?

M.Jackson

A letter this week asks if people are still getting tested for Covid.

By email

