Letter: Are our tunnels really able to cope with high volumes of flood water?

Holymoorside village is at the bottom of a significant fall from the top of the moors, but the river rarely floods in Holymoorside.The steep roads down from the moors also carry a lot of water into the village when it rains heavily.From Holymoorside, the Hipper flows pretty much unhindered through the meadows at the back of Somersal village to Somersal Park, and then on past Walton Dam to Walton Road.It gathers a few tributaries on the way. After Walton Road, according to Google Maps, and according to my own observations of this river, as far as I am aware it seems to disappears under Morrisons car park. It then emerges for a while but then it, apparently, disappears again under the Lidl car park.It also seems to appear again but disappear along the land that belonged to Robinsons by Dock Walk and no open connection appears on Google Maps where the Hipper is joined by the river from Holmebrook Valley Park at Queen’s Park.