Letter: Are cat owners allowed to destroy enjoyment we get from our gardens?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Felines are all cats, ie tigers, pumas, lions etc. Domestic cats are just that: domesticated felines.

Dogs belong to the same group as wolves, foxes, jackals etc. Dogs are domesticated canines.In the wild, all these creatures roam freely. Dog owners are forced by law to clean up their animal's faeces. Why are cat owners not expected to clean up their animal's faeces?I do not know whether there are different harmful substances in cat mess but I do know there is an unbelievable difference in the smell of dog and cat faeces.I have been told that cats have the right to roam freely. Why is this then not extended to dogs? My sister has three cats of her own who are all kept indoors.All perfectly healthy and contented.She has a neighbour who has taken in a cat which she allows to roam freely.My sister is sick to death of having to clean this cat's mess up!

I mowed my front lawn one day and my back lawn the next.Whilst mowing my back lawn I ran over a big area of cat faeces. The smell was vile!As the temperature has been in the 20s, I needed a rest after doing my back lawn.As soon as I put my chair out on the front, I could instantly tell a cat had been messing on my front lawn.I could smell it on my back garden at a distance of about 10 feet from a garden swing I was going to sit on. The smell ruined that plan!Why should we have to clean it up when dog owners are forced to clean up after their animals?Are cat owners allowed to destroy the enjoyment we get from our gardens?

David Fox

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Are cat owners allowed to destroy the enjoyment we get from our gardens?", asks a reader this week.

Newbold

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.