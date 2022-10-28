On top of that, the preceding and following services on that route are frequently also cancelled or delayed by periods sometimes exceeding an hour. This leaves large crowds facing lengthy waits at the coach station. Plus, as this is the only public transport serving some of the villages south of Chesterfield, some of these passengers have no alternative.

We are told we must tolerate a level of disruption to services, but that does not explain why the same service is being repeatedly cancelled where others are not – this goes beyond unreliability and gives the impression that this service has been functionally cut.

E Rushworth

By email

