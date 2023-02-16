The latest invitation to attend has now come and is part of a new system overseen by ‘Live Life Better’, Derbyshire County Council, and it tells me these will be carried out at community locations.

On calling to book an appointment, I was offered locations such as Wheatbridge, Grangewood or even Inkersall, but was told that there is no venue at all in Hasland.

If this is supposed to be an improvement to the service. I think I’m missing something, when hundreds if not thousands of elderly people are being asked to travel around the borough when they have a GP surgery in their own neighbourhood. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it!

A reader isn't impressed with the new appointment system which has been overseen by Live Life Better, Derbyshire County Council.

Stephen Smedley

Hasland

