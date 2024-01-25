Letter: Anyone who supports environmental issues would definitely oppose this proposal
Anyone who supports environmental issues would definitely oppose this proposal.To prove my point there is a 2,000-vehicle car park on the proposal, adding environmental damage of a massive scale, plus churning up green belt full of wildlife, and for what?Another shopping complex, driving even more business away from Chesterfield town centre!There’s a petition on change.org opposing the plan. Please sign it if you care about protecting local green belt land, and local environment.
J. Barr
Chesterfield
