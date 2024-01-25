Letter: Anyone who supports environmental issues would definitely oppose this proposal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone who supports environmental issues would definitely oppose this proposal.To prove my point there is a 2,000-vehicle car park on the proposal, adding environmental damage of a massive scale, plus churning up green belt full of wildlife, and for what?Another shopping complex, driving even more business away from Chesterfield town centre!There’s a petition on change.org opposing the plan. Please sign it if you care about protecting local green belt land, and local environment.

J. Barr

Chesterfield

