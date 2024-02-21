News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Letter: Anti-dog fouling notices in the area are absolutely essential

I would like to thank whoever put ‘BAG IT, BIN IT’ notices on the pavement of Mansfield Road. I presume it was the council.
By Janet Wilkinson
Published 21st Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Could we have some on Gorse Valley Road please as this problem is just as bad there, particularly outside the pensioners’ bungalows.Only two weeks ago, I had to use buckets of water to wash away the mess left outside my path. I did not want a repeat of what happened on a previous occasion when I inadvertently brought dog mess into my hall on my shoes. I had to replace the carpet.

Janet Wilkinson

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Most Popular

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Chesterfield