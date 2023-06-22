News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Another innocent life is lost

Further to my recent letter (Real change is required, June 8), little could I have known that just two weeks later, we would be reading of another, identical case of parental thuggery inflicted on a child supposedly under the eye of public care supervision.
By David Blackwell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Alfie Steele died in horrific circumstances in Droitwich.

How come?

David Blackwell

The death of another youngster has prompted a reader to write in.
The death of another youngster has prompted a reader to write in.
