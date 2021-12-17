On my arrival, there was a note ‘that due to unforseen circumstances it was closed’ – it was supposed to be open.

I am so annoyed as Boris Johnson has just been on TV to get this jab, so how am I supposed to get ‘boosted’ when I work long hours, Mr Johnson, if the centres I can get to are closed?

It’s not the way to achieve his aim of us all getting the booster in the next couple of weeks, is it?

A reader is angry that she was unable to have her jab due to the walk-in centre being closed.

Nicki Langham

By email

