This was just as MPs were dispersing for ten days so there was no chance of Parliamentary debate.He had, for more than a month, not allowed us to hear the opinions of either Professor Sir Chris Whitty or Sir Patrick Vallance, or allowed them to be questioned.What we had instead were the opinions of Tory MPs, none of whom had any discernible scientific credentials.

Depriving the public of the best information available is a despicable tactic.

John Morrissey (retired GP)

Boris Johnson comes under fire for last minute change of plans for Covid rules.

Belper

