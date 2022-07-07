We have not been allowed to see the Treasury assessments of the effects on the country, neither before nor after.

There are plenty of aspects that seem to have damaged us: trade with the EU; financial services; destabilisation of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland; travel In Europe; opportunities for our young people.

We should expect an honest assessment – for example why our trade deficit is now twice as large as it has ever been. Such an assessment does not depend on what we should do – the reverse should happen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader calls for honesty where Brexit is concerned.

We are clearly never going to get honesty on this from the Government.

It is therefore very disappointing that Keir Starmer avers that we will not get anything in that regard from the Labour Party either.

Policy must continue to be conducted in ignorance. This is hardly a basis for our future prosperity.

John Morrissey

Belper

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.