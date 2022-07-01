Far from just a small amount of immediate gardens being offered with the sale of the house, as stated in Derbyshire Times on May 17, the last paragraph by Chesterfield Borough Council, the entire garden area down to golf course, is being offered for sale! Two thirds of the top car park is also included.

It was also stated by the local council in the May 17 article, that residents will still be able to have certain access to Tapton House. In stark reality, I feel this is far from the truth, based on an aerial picture of the site that is up for sale?

Many already angry residents like myself, regarding the house being up for sale, would like a public explanation please from councillors involved in this.

From the onset, 19 councillors were as shocked as us as they had no idea of the sale.

Chesterfield Borough Council is in hot water over this, and has a duty to be accountable and transparent.

We welcome local councillors who signed off the sale of Tapton House having the respect to explain themselves to us.

G. Evans

Chesterfield resident

