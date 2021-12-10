I bought a £10 ticket to park the car and we had a five-minute walk to the pick-up point for the tractor and trailer or buggy. Both were available, no queues.

We went by buggy as I am walking with a stick at present.

It dropped us off at the entrance to the fair. Excellent service.

One reader has nothing but praise for Chatsworth Christmas fair.

We walked round, there were no crowds, no queuing for drinks or food, and we saw everything and could sit down without problems. It was brilliant.

Then a few minutes wait for the return buggy.

Excellent staff were waving us in and out of the car park.

We thoroughly enjoyed the experience – but we went midweek .

Patricia Hampson

By email

